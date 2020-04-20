An epidemiologist japanese believe that the Olympic games of Tokyo may not take place in 2021

The japanese doctor and expert in infectious diseases Kentaro Iwata believes that the postponed Game Olympic of Tokyo 2020 will not be held in the summer of 2021as expected, due to the pandemic coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.
“There are two factors necessary for the holding of the Games: Japan has under control the COVID-19 and the rest of the world have it under control. (…) Japan could control the disease, but I don’t think that’s going to happen in all the countries of the Earth,” he said this Monday, the epidemiologist japanese in a press conference on telematics.
Iwata, one of the first voices that rose the voice of alarm about the management of the quarantine in February of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, said to be “very pessimistic” with this issue. “Not to be that organize the Games with a format very different, without an audience or with a very limited, I don’t think you are going to be held”, she said.
Unlike other sporting events, involving several countries, to the Olympic Games attended by hundreds of nations, “you have to invite many athletes from many countries, which is not very compatible with this COVID-19, which is a pandemic.”
So said an epidemiologist with field experience in the outbreaks of the SARS or the ebola virus, in an appearance to address the management of the pandemic in Japan, where cases have increased progressively since the postponement of the sporting event exceeding 11,000 infected and some 250 dead.
The figures are far from those counted in certain countries of Europe or the united States, a difference that Iwata is attributed to the fact that Japan “was very lucky because he was very successful in its initial strategy of control foci,” although not throughout the country, as shown by the large number of cases in Tokyo or Osaka (west).
“The number of new cases is relatively stable and my fear is that there is an explosion of cases, that has not happened, despite the fact that the number of tests is below par” well, ” said the doctor.
Before the conspiracy theories which argue that Japan could be a cover-up cases and deaths, by pathogen, Iwata noted that it considered that the government figures are “relatively reliable”, despite its restrictive policy tests.
“The Government has never tried to count all the cases, from the beginning. Do not consider the official number as a precise number, ( … ), if not as an indicator of the trend” on the acceleration or deceleration of the spread.
Despite the fact that the epidemiologist considers that Japan has worked well to his initial strategy, he also believes that the country should prepare before and better to change it in case they cease to be effective, as he points out has happened.
“Japan, historically speaking, is not very fast changing of strategy. It takes a long time to switch to a plan B, because to do so is to admit that the first one failed. (…) The increase of tests, hotel rooms for asymptomatic patients and mild are the type of measures that needed to be since February”, he considered.