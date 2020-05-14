An evening of Tarantino June 7, on ARTE tv, including a documentary unreleased in the clear.

On Sunday, 7 June 2020, ARTE is devoting an evening to the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, with the film 8 guys followed by a documentary of a new Tara Wood, made from many archives and the testimonies of his favourite actors.

In the first part of the evening, The 8 men, produced in 2015.

In the mountains pristine Wyoming, a few years after the Civil war, a stagecoach hurtling through the blizzard. John Ruth, a bounty hunter, conveys the criminal Daisy Domergue up to Red Rock, where she must be hanged. By the way, it takes on board a fellow-member, major black Marquis Warren, and that the so-called new sheriff of Red Rock and renegade southerner Chris Mannix. As the storm intensifies, the crew makes a stop in a refuge. Three men have already taken their quarters : the confederate general Sandy Smithers, a cowherd named Joe Gage and the executioner englishman Oswaldo Mobray. Ruth is convinced that one of them plans to release Daisy. The killing game can begin…

At 22.55, QT8 : Tarantino in 8 films (released also on June 5, late evening).

In the land of fairy tales, Cinderella was his rags-to-twelfth stroke of midnight. In the world of cinema, it is at the same time, one evening in may, 1992, at Cannes, Quentin Tarantino left finally his clothes, screenwriter mown and as a former owner of the VHS to assume the costume of a filmmaker hailed at the end of the projection the triumph of his first film, Reservoir Dogs, in session until midnight.

His way of writing scenarios, such as novels, force the respect of James Cameron, Oliver Stone, Paul Verhoeven and many others, who see him as a filmmaker and visionary. Fifty-seven years, Quentin Tarantino is now one of the filmmakers, the most influential of his generation. Amateur compulsive disorder, of blaxploitation, of hong kong films and popular cinema, this self-taught musician has forged a culture cinéphilique working in a video club of California.

Thanks to a rich collection of archives and testimonies of personalities from the film – Michael Madsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman or even Christoph Waltz, the film director Tara Wood illuminates the work of this meticulous director, actor, engaged in the passage of tasty anecdotes. Thus, one discovers how Tarantino has preferred to kill him-even Diane Kruger in Inglourious Basterds or even the great awkwardness of Leonardo DiCaprio’s, that the hand of blood after having broken a glass, keeps one of the final scenes of Django Unchained.

In talented hypnotist, in the head of the gang’s charismatic able to bind the loyalty of its employees for life, or bank robber with loot the filmmakers he admires, Tarantino has managed to melt completely in his fantasies. This is why we can see him dancing with his players on shooting while chanting a war cry became a signature : “Because we love making movies ! “