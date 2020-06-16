an event to raise funds for the huge wear and tear year 2020 pending ?

It was not introduced in the stock market, Epic Games, the publisher of video games, including the origin of Fortnite and the 3D engine, Unreal engine (used for the design of numerous titles, and is also used in the fields of cinema and television), now allows us to have an indirect idea of your financial health. And for a good reason, the latter is not obliged to disclose publicly their results and their financial goals. So we learn today from Bloomberg that the company Tim Sweeney would try to sell $ 750 million of its actions, in the context of a fund-of-funds.

According to the information of the american media, confirmed independently by VentureBeat, Epic Games could be valued in the sum of $ 16.3 billion before fundraising. Once effective, the company’s valuation could reach the threshold of $ 17 billion. This present value, Epic Games is due in part to the insolent success of the Real Battle Fortnite, which comprises more than 350 million users.

The information reported by Bloomberg had not been substantiated instructions directly from Epic Games, who wants to visibly being discreet in the subject line of this fundraiser. The media believes that what is of at least two new investors who participated in the strike means a management company T. Rowe Price Group and Baillie Gifford. Some of the current shareholders of the Epic, such as KKR & Co, would also be of the party, we read.

This is not the first time that Epic Games makes this type of maneuver. In 2018, the group raised $ 1.2 billion (a $ 1.6 million raised in total since its inception).

The valuation of the company seems to have made a considerable leap forward. As pointed out by VentureBeat, the group is rumored to be valued at “only” $ 4.2 billion in 2019, for an income of $ 730 million. A year later, this income would increase to $ 5 billion, thanks in part to the overwhelming success of Fortnite during childbirth.

In April, the players spent an estimated 3.2 billion hours on the game star of the Epic, spending no less than 400 million dollars only this month. At the end of April, the game had also picked up $ 27 million of the players who have come to attend a concert virtual the american rapper Scott Travis. Which means that it will provide more visibility, especially in the media, even general practitioners.