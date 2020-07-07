An independent film created controversy by depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman

As the films pre-code to Hays, is now include in the dining room for our greatest pleasure, morality, censorship continues to exist. “Habit,” the first film of Janell Shirtcliff, is the subject of a controversy in the united States for your character “blasphemous”: to represent Jesus under the traits of a lesbian woman, yet it is not without consequences in 2020.

In Paris these days, the beautiful retrospective of “Forbidden Hollywood” allows us to (re)discover with surprise the hollywood films on the moral very free spirit libertarian, feminist and provocateur. At the same time, the united States, more than 300,000 people signing a request to avoid the exit in the dining room of an independent film, which depicts Jesus under the figure of a woman, a lesbian… The paradox is that in the image of our time. Dressthe first film of Janell Shirtcliff, was thus threatened because he was going to show “christianophobie” .

“The garbage christianophobiques”

“A new hollywood movie which is a blasphemy is coming out soon in the hall, in representation of Jesus as a woman, lesbian,describes the text of the petition. In “Habit,” Paris Jackson interprets this role of Jesus as a lesbian. The film still has not found a distributor, so we’re going to make people aware of the trash christianophobiques of dissemination of our day and who are, no one knows how, accepted and leased by the company.”

In DressBella Thorne plays the queen of the night plunged into a history of drugs and fandingue of Jesus. This latest guide throughout their ordeal by the that regularly appear in the guise of Paris Jackson (daughter of Michael and openly queer). The idea to divert a figure sacred as Jesus, and lay low some of the values judeo-christian dominant is nothing new in the universe “underground” and, in particular, LGBTQ. One recalls, among other things, Asia Argento during his night in Salò, singing in the choir with her faithful priestesses “Lady Lesbians come to Jesus, and rise from the dead” next to the writer and actress punk of Lydia Lunch. This figure of the “Lesbian Jesus” belongs to an imaginary world in full expansion, always in the search of his mythologies of their own. Deconstruct to reconstruct.

“Sun Joy” by Tavinho Teixeira (Avoa Films)

The united states, Brazil : a resurgence of morality

Recently, the brazilian film Sol Alegria(2018) of Tavinho Teixeira has suffered a form of censorship similar, but more serious in that it was the work of the ministry of justice. In fact it has been classified as “pornographic” in order to be banned to the projection room. However, the film is not pornographic and takes, obviously, a political discourse dangerous for a government nostalgic of the dictatorship. In this dystopia, a military junta took power thanks to the support of the priests corrupt (any resemblance with the choice of Bolsonaro supported by the evangelical Church is just a happy coincidence). And in the midst of this nightmare, the hope is found in a house inhabited by the nuns of the resistance, freedom-loving in the broad sense of the term.

The image of a Jesus-lesbian joins the nun, emancipated from its shackles, and both are distant heirs of theThe ecstasy of Saint Teresathe sculpture of Bernini depicts Saint Teresa of Avila, in a pose of ecstasy ambiguous (orgasm, mystical trance, the two of them ?) that has never ceased to be a problem in the Vatican. The sexual freedom, the emancipation of desire is what that is, here, the horror of the religious censorship and what is implicitly stated in the figure of a “Lesbian Jesus” : Jesus is not only a woman, but a woman freed of the dictates of the traditional social.