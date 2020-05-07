An interactive exhibition to honor Britney Spears and wants to go there

Pop star Britney Spears will be featured in an interactive exhibition and we want to absolutely get there !



Since its beginnings in the dream machine Disney, Britney Spears fascinated by it. It has revolutionized the world of pop culture, and since, it never ceases to be admired by all. It must be said that his songs have marked a whole generation. Of “Oops… (I did it again)” to “Baby one more time” or “Toxic”we can say : the queen of pop is Britney. A few months ago, it announced a pause in his career. The singer assures, it is going very well. She just needs to focus on herself and take a break. But this is not to say that fans will not be able to discover more on the american star.

The city of Los Angeles will host an exhibition of size that will honor Britney Spears in a place totally interactive, done by the company Black Sky Creative. Things are not made half as many of her hits will be highlighted within 3000m2 baptized “The ultimate experience of the fans”. In all 10 halls will be decorated with different themes according to the songs that will be put forward in this unique location which could meet a great success.

Among these famous rooms, People reveals that one of it will be dedicated to the song “Toxic”. To do this, we will find the universe of the clip of the cult song. The place will be transformed into a company airline fictitious. Ca promises to put full the eyes ! There will also be bracelets connected to visitors, which will be more full immersion in this space out of the ordinary. Not to mention that among all of these animations, we can find objects and clothes lighthouses that have made the success of the queen of pop. For example, the jacket and the bike from the Circus Tour will be actually present in the expo. The event happens in January 2020 and will delight the fans of Britney Spears.



