An old video in which he makes allusion to the union of his wife returns to the surface and consultations

The monologue of the actor of the happiness in a couple is the tower of the canvas.

The couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith is experiencing a real stream of the media after the disclosure of the relationship extra-marital wife of Will Smith with singer August Alsina. The couple was also required to explain the plateau of the Network the Talk of the Table, in which the actress, 48, has admitted her relationship extra-marital and explained the details of his break-up with Will Smith at the time.

A video that just came out to confirm the speeches of the two actors. This date of 2018 and shows the actor I am a Legend take a ride on the golf course in a monologue philosophical about his relationship with his wife, Jada. The comedian says : “Love. I asked him what was one of the biggest revelations I had had about love. She said that you can’t make a person happy. I thought that was a very profound idea “. He adds : “You can bring a smile to a person, you can make her feel good, you can laugh with a person. But the fact that a person is happy is deeply out of your control.”

Wise words that many internet users have been associated with the blessing of Will Smith vis-à-vis the union of his wife. The couple was then separately, separated and in search of their individual happiness, as was explained, Will be : “What we realized is that we were two people completely separate, in two every one of the completely different paths, and we chose to make our paths separated as a whole ““he explains. “But their happiness was his responsibility and my happiness was my responsibility. We decided that we were going to find our own inner joy, and then we could have a relationship in a being already happy. They were not going to come begging to the other with our empty glasses, asking that they complete and fits our needs. It is unfair and unrealistic. May be destructive to put the responsibility of your happiness on someone that is not you “.