an opening message well coated ★★★½

Poppy, become a queen, and discover that trolls live in the other five kingdoms, which vibrate to the sound of a different musical style. They are unaware of the existence of the other, until the queen of rock music decides to impose his law, putting in danger the very foundation of every community.



Danielle Bonneau

The Press

Cheers to the different musical styles, whether rock, funk, country, techno, pop or classic, calm with energy this animated film colorful, which uses music to promote acceptance of the other.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are back in full force behind the bubbly, Poppy, and the suspicious Branch. The queen of pop is facing this time with two obstacles : her lack of listening and Barb, the wonderful queen of rock music (Rachel Bloom, in the original English version, who steals every scene where she is located).

The two friends and their companions venture into various universe, defined by colors and atmospheres of their own. A great attention has been paid to the smallest details, the scenes take place, for example, in the atmosphere of the film westerns of the 60s, or in a volcano eruption in communion with a crowd of rockers exalted.

The team of animation studio DreamWorks, under the direction of the director, Walt Dohrn, and co-director David P. Smith, has still managed to take advantage of the attributes (and the hair) of the characters inspired dolls created by Thomas Dam in 1959. The action is dynamic, with the succession of hit songs, borrowed from the repertoire of the last few decades and made famous by Daft Punk, Scorpions, Cyndi Lauper, Heart, or MC Hammer (just to name a few). Justin Timberlake, who had composed Can’t Stop the Feeling for the first film Trolls, returns with seven new songs, in addition to acting as a co-producer of music.

It should be noted the participation of many stars, famous in their respective communities, who have agreed to lend their voices to bring a message of openness and harmony, including Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, Gustavo Dudamel (conductor of the philharmonic Orchestra of Los Angeles), Anthony Ramos, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige. The whole family will enjoy.

This production of DreamWorks is never out in the room. It is offered in video-on-demand from Friday, on many services, including Apple TV, YouTube, Bonus Video, VUDU or GooglePlay, where it has been very requested, was done to know the studio Universal on Monday.

★★★½

Trolls World Tour (V. F. : Trolls 2 : world Tour, doubled in Quebec). Animated Film by Walt Dohrn. With the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden. 1 h 31.