An update on the status of the relationship of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott after spending Easter together

Although Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have confirmed their separation, they continue to do things that couples do – to such an extent that it can be difficult to tell where they really are. More recently, the couple would be together and would have spent Easter together, leaving fans to wonder what is really going on between them.

In the midst of speculations, a source spoke to HollywoodLife the status of their relationship and has confirmed that the pair would still be broken. However, the source noted that they had contemplated getting back together and that they were trying to determine the next step.

(L-R) Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott | John Shearer / . North america; Tim Mosenfelder / . North america

How to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have spent Easter

In case you missed it, these two people would have spent the holiday of April 12 at the home of Kris Jenner in Palm Springs with their daughter, Stormi. According To E! News, they spent time at the pool, played games festive, and more.

“It was raining in Los Angeles and they were hoping for a little sun. It was a nice change of scenery and they made it special for Stormi, ” said a source at the store. “It was very different from their traditional celebrations of Easter to a great family, but everyone has zoomed in and stayed connected,” said the insider, referring to the other members of the family Kar-Jenner, who practice social distancing in the middle of the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Kylie really miss her sisters, her nieces and her nephews, but it’s good to have Travis so much,” continued the insider. “He was with Kylie, and they were doing a lot of stuff family.”

Speaking of their relationship, the source added: “things are going well between Kylie and Travis. They are shared parenthood and in a groove. They enjoy being a family together and watch Stormi that constantly surprises and makes you laugh. They love their little family life together. “

But Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would still not be together

Despite earlier reports saying that they were reconciled, an insider said to HollywoodLife on April 14, they were still not back together.

“Kylie and Travis are still in the same space where they were for a few months. Try to understand co-parenting and trying to see if there was something more to the two of them romantically, ” explained the insider.

“It is a slippery slope to say the least, and each day offers a different turn in the story. It seems that some days, they want to be friends and parents and the next day, they want to be more. They don’t really know how much they want to take things and face the process day after day, ” continued the source.

But one thing is clear: “Kylie and Travis get along very well and will always co-parenting Stormi their number one priority,” continued the source. “None of them has the slightest idea of what the future holds in terms of things romantic, but they are okay with it. They do not have that respect for each other and will always be a part of everyone’s life, no matter what happens. They are both mature enough to handle a relationship of shared parenthood with respect to Stormi and this is what is most important. They have confidence that everything else will fall in place. “

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken

Several outlets have announced the breach on October 1, 2019. The news of their break-up occurred approximately two and a half years after Jenner and Scott have started to go out together.

None of them said directly what led them to break things, but sources told People and Us Weekly that it had to be due to their lifestyles and conflicting interests.

We don’t know what the future holds, but they will be close to in spite of everything. In a cover story for Harper’s Bazaar in march, Jenner has admitted that she always considered Scott as his best friend then he told XXL in December 2019 he always liked to Jenner and would “always”.

