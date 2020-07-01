Anastasia has not been able to be embodied by Emilia Clarke !

Despite good audiences during its premiere in the cinema, 50 Shades Darker has been strongly criticized. Why is this suite of 50 Shades of Grey not convinced and why Emilia Clarke, did she not embody Anastasia ? Here is everything you need to know about this sequel.

The following 50 Shades of Grey has not convinced

50 Shades Darker it is available on Netflix from June 13. But this second installment produced by James Foley has not convinced the public and the press.

The 38th edition of the ceremony Razzie Awardsthat the “reward” the worst of the film, has not stopped 50 Shades Darkerwith nine nominations only for the worst : actor, actress, photo, movie director, worst supporting actress (obtained by Kim Basinger), duo, the stage, the critic Rotten Tomatoes and worse adaptation (reward obtained), while in France the film has represented a total of $ 3.1 million entries.

Press side, the critics have not been of the type :

The Parisian : “It is difficult to get excited about this love story that is just a great excuse to leave the whips and links”

Critikat : “The second installment of the film adaptation of the phenomenon 50 Shades of Grey, I couldn’t be more wrong for the wear and tear on your title […] : less shades and less dark”

Ecranlarge : “Devoid of challenges worthy of the name, visually flat, narrativement slow, the scenario is not playing or sexuality are rampant, and authentic thriller, the film also suffers from indéboulonnables shots that he drags”

The Figaro : “The continuation of the adventures of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele says in the kitsch nauseating”.

Emilia Clarke would have been able to play the role of Anastasia Steele

The fans have not been convinced by the actors of the trilogy of “erotic”. A petition has been launched to demand a new foundry in favorites : Matt Bomer and Alexis Bledel.

Daenerys, the Khaleesi of Game of Throneshad been approached to portray Anastasia. But the beautiful Emilia Clarke had rejected the proposal due to the amount of sex scenes to shoot. It is explained on this topic :

“I’ve already been naked in the past and I was afraid that would catalogue if I refaisais”

She prefers “to be known through your actions and not your breasts”. Emilia has recently entrusted to the The Hollywood Reporter have “no regret” not having participated in the film.

The sublime Angelina Joliethat had been commissioned to produce the feature length film, was politely refused, explaining that she felt more comfortable to tell some stories more than others.

Jamie Dornanwho now plays Christian Grey, revealed to Sun in September of last year was finished with this paper, even if a sequel was in the pipeline.

Another film in the line of 50 Shades of Grey also controversial : 365 Dni.

