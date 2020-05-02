Anastasia Karanikolaou : Who is the BFF of Kylie Jenner ?

No, it is not the new Jordyn Woods : Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner are friends since childhood. More known under the name Stassie Baby on social networks, she has appeared regularly in the stories of his friend billionaire, that is to spend the summer on a yacht in Italy or to celebrate the anniversary of Stormi at a party disproportionate.

Anastasia Karanikolaou (22 years), dummy Instagram, was the same tattoo that Kylie Jenner, with the inscription “Stormi” above the elbow after the birth of the little girl. Allergic to gluten, Stassie Baby also maintains a YouTube channel where she shares her fashion tips, fashion and recipes gluten free. Its 520 000 subscribers are particularly fond of his vlog. It was able to follow his laser operation to correct her sight, she experienced, at the same time as her best friend.

For several months, Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou take a perverse pleasure in dressing in the same way. Having the same body shape, the BFF are always assorted, a whole Chanel to bikinis and even for their Halloween costumes.

With over 7 million followers on Instagram and 520 000 subscribers on YouTube, Anastasia Karanikolaou has everything to succeed in his career influenceuse. She had already done the modeling, especially for the brand of Khloé Kardashian, Good American and PrettyLittleThing. This year, Kylie and Anastasia have celebrated their nine years of friendship.

Side private life, Stassie Baby would be in a relationship with Tyler Cameron, star of the reality show american The Bachelorette and ex of model Gigi Hadid.