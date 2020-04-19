And here are all the series already cancelled in 2020

It is time to say goodbye to some of your favorite shows forever. 2020 is only just beginning and a few large series that have been cancelled. Some will have a season more, but others will remain as well and leave us without answers on the fate of their characters. The first major tragedy of the year was the announcement by Netflix of the cancellation of one of its best shows of horror, Marianne. The second bad news was to discover that the list would stretch out and that no studio, channel or streaming platform, will not be spared. There are no really obvious reason to cancel the series, (and they will give us no explanation either), but we know that the studios do it regularly with projects to which they do not totally trust or to leave the place to more options and better, so in the end it can’t be so bad. So here is the series cancelled until now and 2020 (and the list will only grow a little more each month). (Prepare your kleenex and do a marathon of your favorites before they disappear forever.)

The Crown

The popular series about the life of the british royal family had 6 seasons planned, but, Peter Morgan, its creator has revealed that this will not happen and that the series will end on its fifth season, in which the actress Imelda Staunton, Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter, will give life to the queen.

Lost in Space

The series follows a family who gets lost in space trying to reach a new planet will not return after its third season, which just came out on the platform.

Atypical

The popular series focuses on an autistic teenager who is trying to find her place in the world, finding love and becoming an independent adult. Although this is one of the best, Netflix has revealed that he will have a season more and then it would stop.

Ray Donovan

7 successful seasons and millions of fans were not enough to save this series from Showtime with liev view Schreiber.

Spinning Out

After only one season, Netflix cancels his series on the skating with Kaya Scodelarios. Fans have already launched a petition to try to save it.

Marianne

After a first season very successful, the actors and the director of the horror series Netflix announced on their social networks that there would be no second season, and they do not explain not even why. The first season has a good ending, but she definitely left the story open.

Osmosis

The French series has gone unnoticed, so this is not a surprise that they decided to cancel it. It tells the story of a group of researchers who have developed a technology to help people find their soul mate based on genetics.

Sorry For Your Loss

It is one of the first series produced for Facebook Watch. It showcases Elizabeth Olsen, a woman who must cope with the loss of her husband. The series has just been cancelled, and although they have not given reasons, this is probably related to the fact that Olsen has been working on his new series for Disney+. At least, you can always watch it on WandaVision.

Limetown

The popular podcast mystery has become one of the best series on the platform of Facebook (and also outside) but was canceled after only one season. The mystery will never be solved.

Other series that will conclude in 2020:

BoJack Horseman

Lucifer

Dear White People

Empire

Modern Family

13 Reasons Why

Criminal minds

Power

Supernatural

The Good Place

Homeland

The house Party : 20 years after

Goliath

GLOW

Corporate

Claws

Anne With an E

The Spanish Princess

Trinkets

Welcome to the Huang

Marvel : Agents of SHIELD

How to Get Away With Murder

Blindspot

Arrow

100

Vikings (before you cry, know that a derivative of this series is in preparation, and Netflix is also preparing his own series called Ragnarok)

Future Man

Strike Back

Schitt”s Creek

The Ranch

The Rain

Possible ending :

Dark

Netflix had announced that his thriller about time travel and conspiracies aimed at the destruction of humanity would be ending after its third season. While we at first thought that it would last until 2021, it seems now that the last season will happen this year.

