And if Chris Pratt was Indiana Jones ?

A Deepfake allows you to see what the actor of the Guardians of the Galaxy would give Indiana Jones

So that the next Indiana Jones is announced (now) to 2022, with James Mangold in the embodiment, a user is amused to replace Harrison Ford by Chris Pratt in excerpts of the first films of the saga Steven Spielberg. It must be said that the interpreter of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy had been appointed a time, to believe the rumor, as the next Indy…

Disney wants Chris Pratt in Indiana Jones



But of course, it was nothing, since there is only one Indiana Jones : Harrison Ford (and a little River Phoenix and for the less purist, but sériephiles : Corey Carrier, Sean Patrick Flanery and George Hall).

In any case, the result of this new deepfake and stunning…

And for the fans of special effects, Shamook, who has done this deepfake, has also posted a making-of, while also bluffing when he says that “More than 20,000 images have been used for a profile of each face. The computers were then trained for 128 hours.”