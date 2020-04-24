And if Henry Cavill had been James Bond in Casino Royale ?

Has only 22 years, the future Witcher was the darling of the director Martin Campbell, but Barbara Broccoli has decided otherwise.

We learned this week that when he was a child, Daniel Craig did not dream at all to embody James Bond : he preferred Superman. A revelation quite ironic when we know that the actor was in contention in the face Henry Cavill at the time of the casting Casino Royale…

As we know, the production of Casino Royale has been complicated. Pierce Brosnan was supposed to retain the role of 007 for the time of an additional film after GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow never dies (1997), The World is not enough (1999) and Die another day (2002), but the production was preferred “reboot” its a franchise with an approach that is more muscular in the role of 007. Daniel Craig has been cast in 2005, a choice that was at the time divided the fans : it was held, in particular, “too blond” to portray James Bond. However, Barbara Broccoli has “immediately was seduced by Craig, and then had to convince all the world” it would be the ideal performer of a secret agent, we learn in the book Nobody Does It Betterarticle , published in February. Even the director Martin Campbell, who preferred Henry Cavill despite his young age (22 years). The comedian had passed her casting on a parallel of Craig in front of Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Karl Urban (Star Trek), also approached to portray 007. To give him the replica, the team was already thinking of a James Bond Girl French-speaking : before you hire Eva Green, unforgettable Vesper Lynd, Audrey Tautou and Cécile de France had been considered.

007 “moments Bond” in Casino Royale



Now that Daniel Craig is preparing to pass the torch, Henry Cavill could he succeed him ? The star of Man of Steel and The Witcher today 36 years, two years less than that of the current interpreter of James Bond at the output of Casino Royale…

