And if Hollywood had not been racist?

With the prolific american producer Ryan Murphy, it’s all or nothing. I loved Nip/Tuck, devoured Feud, flipped over on American Crime Story (particularly the chapter on O. J. Simpson) and myself enjoyed the first seasons ofAmerican Horror Story.



Hugo Dumas

The Press

However, I have sighed to The Politicianabandoned quickly Scream Queens and won Poses after the first season. As to Gleeif I hear another pop song rolled to the autotune, I do like Julien to Heads ! faced with a challenge of baking : I surrender all. Bye, group.

The latest offering from Ryan Murphy, the mini-series Hollywoodbroadcast from Friday on Netflix, will divide once more to his fans. It is exaggerated and ultra-au-gratin. Due to the slowdown in the activities of dubbing, only subtitles in French – not even the soundtrack – can be turned on.

HollywoodI’ve seen the seven one-hour episodes, takes place in 1947 and réimagine the history of american cinema without racism, without sexism, without homophobia. Warning : you might be seeker a long time on Wikipedia to check if this actress of chinese descent (Anna May Wong) as director, organizer partys gay illegal (George Cukor) have really existed. Answer : yes.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY NETFLIX David Corenswet and Patti LuPone in Hollywood

However, the majority of the intrigues of Hollywood were invented from A to Z. This series shining shows us how blockbusters of 1947 would have been made with the mentality inclusive of 2020.

So, it is a series of time, but to the modern mind, steeped in good intentions.

In the 1947 revised and corrected of Hollywoodthe bosses of the studios décarcassent for an actress of black landed the lead role in a film to be big budget. They hired a screenwriter, openly gay. A jewish woman in charge of the company production one of the most influential in the industry. And Rock Hudson crowd the red carpet of the Oscars, taking the hand of his buddy, an african-american.

This revisionism is not uninteresting, although completely unrealistic and naive. It was not until 2002 that an actress black (Halle Berry) won an Oscar in a leading role – and not in a support role, like Whoopi Goldberg (My phantom love) or Hattie McDaniel (Gone with the wind). So, imagine the odds of that happening in 1947.

As in several programs signed Ryan Murphy, the replicas on equality and the progress will flash almost in uppercase on the screen. Zero subtlety here. Even that it is old fashioned with the music syrupy that wraps these moments in the pivots.









Sorry, your browser does not support videos



But is it good ? you ask. Verdict : it is entertaining and eye-catching, especially when Hollywood exposes the aspects most dreary of glamour. Hyper melodramatic, the series follows young actors who hope to break into showbiz. Some work as prostitutes to gain access to their dream.

Other agree to cooperate with the agent with the most disgusting of Los Angeles, Henry Wilson, played by Jim Parsons, aka Sheldon in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Yes, this being terrible, who ordered to Rock Hudson to change his teeth, really existed.

The reconstruction of the era is superb. The costumes, the music, the cars, the luxurious hotels, the bling, the private parties, one has the impression of living in a feature film golden with Humphrey Bogart and Shirley Temple.

The women are featured in Hollywoodespecially Patti LuPone, in which the character of the Opinion Amberg took over the helm of the studio founded by her husband. Mira Sorvino is perfect in her small role as an actress was established mid-way between Lana Turner and Joan Crawford.

My favorite, however, remain the producers Dick Samuels (Joe Mantello) and Ellen Kincaid (Holland Taylor), two friends refined and bright, that grow to bridge the inequalities in their world shimmering.

Hello hello ! monte still

The talk-show Hello hello ! Radio-Canada has beaten its own record listening, last Thursday, with 640,000 viewers screwed in front of their tv. This is a tremendous amount of people in comparison with the previous year, where the figures have never climbed too high, too quickly.

It must be said that this episode was particularly charming. Véronique Cloutier spoke without a filter Jean-Philippe Wauthier, with a frankness refreshing, and Serge Denoncourt has dealt with liars all those who tell us over and over in a loop all goes well, you should learn from this crisis, that is super, lalalère.

Lord, it was good to hear something other than good feelings slimy and gnangnans. It is necessary that the director returns to deliver the pieces of his chronicle that he has cut for lack of time.

We also had a musical performance of the Sisters-in-law with Guylaine Tremblay and his troops, to a number humorous Arnaud Soly as well as a café with Bernard Derome. Very good show, with the appropriate tone.