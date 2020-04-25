And if Jungle Cruise was finally THE franchise to Dwayne Johnson ?

In the cutthroat world of Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is a star which appeared and was very quickly moved to the top, or in any case very close. But, the actor, former star of catch, has not yet had that little bit more, and he embodies not itself a franchise. For the moment, he has merely to reach out to existing franchisee : Jumanji, Fast and Furious or G. I. Joe. It’s the same with his role of Black Adam in DC Comics. If he could give a shine new to the character, this is not a central role for both. In thinking about these different worlds, this is not his name that comes first to mind. His latest project, ” Jungle Cruise could well change things.

Dwayne Johnson, the chance of the soloist ?

In this film adapted from the attraction of Disney, the story takes place in 1920. The actor who co-starred with Emily Blunt is the captain of a boat who is on a mission in the jungle, in search of a mysterious power, with a scientist. The official trailer released a few days ago, we promised an adventure, especially thought for children, but also rather engaging.

In the case of audience success Disney hoped to make the film the next Pirates of the Caribbean. Except that Dwyane Johnson has to be here, the new Johnny Depp, and carrying the franchise on his shoulders. The universe of the captain of the boat opens up possibilities to more episodes to come, a bonanza that can be dug. For him, it is without a doubt the first real chance for a while to build up a universe of its own. Until then, it has been relegated to the big action movies or supporting roles in excess weight. A career already rewarded with a very great success, which could well go on to the next step…