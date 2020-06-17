And if once upon A Time In Hollywood, and Django Unchained were related ? [THÉORIE] – Actus Ciné

Calvin Candie, the evil owner, played by DiCaprio in “Django Unchained”, that is, in fact, another role of Rick Dalton, the character he played in “once upon a Time… in Hollywood” ? Back in the theory of the fans…

The theories of the fans, there is no shortage when it comes to the filmography of Quentin Tarantino. The most recent, published in the forum Reddit, is based on the assumption that all films of the director belong to the same universe, and that plays well to the link Django Unchained once upon A Time In Hollywood.

The common point between the two films : Leonardo DiCaprio, of course, who plays the evil slave owner Calvie Candie in Django, and the hollywood star fallen Rick Dalton in once upon A Time.

The theory begins simply with the principle that the character of Candie, is just another role of Dalton, likely to be held the last after the events depicted in once upon A Time, because, according to Tarantino himself, the actor would have found some success later.

Keep in mind that Django Unchained is an homage to the spaghetti western, and in the last movie of Tarantino, Rick Dalton part only of his time in Italy at the end of the years 60. Perhaps it is again the processing part of the suite to embody Candie, a character, a matter of cruelty, it is not so far that it is nasty cowboy that he played in the series, Ranch-L.

In summary, according to this theory, Django Unchained is a movie in the movie, in fact in the world that portrays Tarantino in his latest film. Remember, Django may already be connected to the Kill Bill, thanks to the tomb in which Beatrix Kiddo was buried, and that he bore the name of Paula Schultz : the wife of Dr. Schultz, played by Christoph Waltz.

