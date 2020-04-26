And if prince Charles was in the next “James Bond” ?

Prince Charles will follow in the footsteps of his illustrious mother, queen Elizabeth II ? In 2012, she created the surprise by appearing in a short film alongside Daniel Craig during the opening ceremony of the London Olympic Games. To be a success. Now it is his son, 70-year-old, who attracts all the attention. According to the information of the” Sun “prince, prince Charles would have been approached to appear in the next” James Bond “. A source close to the production reveals, ” They loved the buzz around the appearance of the queen with Daniel Craig and they think Charles might create a bigger buzz. It is the embodiment of all that is british and fans of James Bond, in the world, would love the idea. ”

Last June, the father of the princes William (37 years old) and Harry (34 years old) went on the filming of the next “James Bond” titled “Bond 25” in the studios of Pinewood, to the west of London. “When he came to visit the film sets several weeks ago, his appearance has been evoked (…) The producers desperately want to sign on to prince Charles. This is not a secret, the film has suffered a number of setbacks, but having a member of royalty could be exactly what the film needs, “continues the source of” Sun “.

For the time being, no information has been confirmed by the production of the film or the Buckingham palace… Case to follow so.