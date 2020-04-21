And if The Batman introduced Arthur Fleck in the universe of DC Comics ?

Last year, the world was taken by surprise with the movie Joker. In the leading role, Joaquin Phoenix, and Todd Phillips to the realization for a film mind-blowing that has allowed the actor to win an Oscar. Despite the hope that the film will have a sequel, it didn’t have the privilege to discover Arthur Fleck in the rest of the DC universe Comics. But, why deal with this scenario ? If it takes a little to dream like Screenrant, DC Comics and Warner Bros are a golden opportunity to try something.

The Batman opens the door to Arthur Fleck

On the side of DC Comics, we are waiting with curiosity the film the Batman, scheduled for the moment in 2021, with Robert Pattinson in the role of the Black Knight and Matt Reeves at the helm. The result will be followed closely, notammetn for the performance of the actor. On screen, he should face the Penguin, the Riddler and Catwoman. An offer rather robust, on the side of the wicked who had not to offer us the Joker. The film is intended to focus on the beginning of Batman’s story (without being a movie about its origins), and one may think that it will be kept in reserve for a possible second movie. The idea would be, a priori, that the movie takes place around the year 2000.

For his part, the Joker Joaquin Phoenix was in the early 80’s. One can imagine temporarily that he be released at that time. A few seconds of the final shot in the backdrop of Arkham would then have the potential to launch the character on the screen, at the end of the film. Of course, it’s hard to believe that it would be possible in this configuration to keep the freshness of the Joker Todd Phillips. But we would be willing to make compromises to see Joaquin Phoenix in this configuration.