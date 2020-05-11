and if Warner Bros was still confident in Henry Cavill ?

This weekend, we told you about the decision by Warner Bros to push the film on Supergirl that had been announced in the past. A decision that will of course not appeal to fans of the super-heroine of Krypton. But, behind this decision, would be another, more serious consequences for Man of Steeel 2, and the character of Superman.

Superman is still the priority for Warner Bros

As we know, the character of Superman storyline much at the present time. If the page Henry Cavill seemed until then to be turned, nothing has been confirmed yet on the side of DC Comics and Warner Bros. The use of a lining for the appearance (the torso) in Shazam! not augured not necessarily the best, even if the situation seemed at the time especially around issues related to planning. Henry Cavill was occupied at the time of the filming by the series The Witcher for Netflix.

But, according to the website Heroic HollywoodHenry Cavill might well go back one last time (at least) his role of Superman. Behind this which is for the moment mostly a rumor, would be especially the determination of Henry Cavill who considers that he has not yet finished with his character. While Suicide Squad and Batman are at the time of the reboot, the solution would have made sense for Warner Bros. But, the studio would have decided to pause Supergirl in order to concentrate on Man of Steel 2. To make this film, might as well be a way to close the arc of Superman / Henry Cavill at the cinema before moving on to the following. As we told you yesterday, difficult to view with equanimity a film about Supergirl if the actor portraying Superman does not appear on screen or is replaced in the following months.

Remains to know which scenario would be considered for a possible Man of Steel 2. If a film about the death of Superman is to study the actor Henry Cavill has already displayed his preference for the arc-narrative, ” For Tomorrow “, in which Superman fails to save 1 million people, including Lois Lane. A story of redemption, offering a large part to the personality of Superman.