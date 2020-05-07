And if we dared grillz sportswear like Beyoncé ?

To revive its brand of sports clothing Ivy Park, Beyoncé has chosen to partner with adidas to create a collection as eclectic as ever before. Sneakers, clothes, or jewelry, the brand with the three stripes and the artist did not stop there and has also presented two jewelry teeth different called grillz.

What look like the grillz adidas x Ivy Park from Beyoncé ?

Worn by a large number of hip-hop artist, these pieces street have been imagined by the queen of these little jewels enigmatic, the French Dolly Cohen. Known to have thought of grillz for Rihanna, Kanye West or Jay-Zshe has this time opted to create two unique pieces never before seen : a grillz gilded effigy of the logo with three stripes adidasand another with that ofIvy Park. These two jewels and the rest of the collection Ivy Park x adidas should be available on the 18th of January, after the account Instagram of the brand Beyoncé. The opportunity to adopt a piece hosea, to be stack in the trend street of the moment.

