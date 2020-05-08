And if we were to adopt the trousers metallic like Charlize Theron ?

We have not yet entered officially in the winter as the cold is already widely felt. Our sole envy dress ? Bundling up in the coat, the warmer and never come out. To enhance our look of the yeti, the pants metallic is the trend to wear. Actress Charlize Theron has proved efficiency with a piece Isabel Marant silver color to a white t-shirt, cut with a blazer and accessories (bag, shoes and glasses) black. A simple outfit and easy to copy.

Our selection of pants-plated to enhance our looks winter

Winter metal

Of all colours and shapes, the pants metallic effect is as much to be queen of the night days in icy. A body futuristic draw in Marine Emissions with his pants the right and silver to the cup millimétrée. Wear with parts sober, unless one wishes to play the card of modernity at the bottom, the credo of the designer. Asos inspired by the eighties with a room size high color fuchsia intense that makes you want to illuminate the dance floor.

In MSGMthe pink metallic is far more clear and in a lighter material. For a look of festivity, the warm golden d’Antik Batik or silver glossy Pull&Bear will make their effect with pumps and a black top.

This article was initially published on 14 November, was the subject of an update.