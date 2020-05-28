And if you binge-watchait… Devs on Canal+ ” The Blog of Black Screen

Until the end of this health crisis, Black Screen offers you to (re)discover some of the past series, but also on your screens. And because this period of confinement-déconfinement, that seems to be without end, is conducive to a variety of reflections on the ancient world and a possible new world, so we recommend the mini-series (8 episodes), Devs, available on the canal +Channel.

Alex Garland and his universe

Before he made a name with images of an imaginary future, Alex Garland was the writer of anticipation, premonition, after having been the author of the novels parallel dimension : his stories are related to science fiction, but this is mostly a humanities and social sciences. He is interested in our relationships (to self, to others) in a society a little different from the one we know… It is his novel The Beach which will be adapted to film by Danny Boyle with Leonardo DiCaprio (surrounded by Guillaume Canet, Virginie Ledoyen and Tilda Swinton!) that attracts attention. His next novel – Tesseract – becomes a film of Oxide Pang with Jonathan Rhys Meyers (and still use Thailand as a backdrop). It is the film director Danny Boyle, who will lead the film script for the film 28 days later full of zombies and Sunshine in the space. The 3 films they have in common explore the same theme: that of redefining the rules of living together in a context of survival and in a microcosm of society destined to disappear (an island, an epidemic, a spaceship). Alex Garland is also a screenwriter Never let me go directed by Mark Romanek with Keira Kinightley, Andrew Garfield and Carey Mulligan, a story about human cloning, which has, again, the theme of an end of humanity… Now, Alex Garland wants to become a director and put in the image him-even his questions futurists : Ex Machina with Alicia Vikander as a robot developing artificial intelligence, and Annihilation (adapting this time him the novel to another) with Natalie Portman, and a mysterious phenomenon of mutation.

This is the same Alex Garland who made the series Devs, which gives a good reason of the look !

An atmosphere of conspiracy and sophisticated

The future is the universe in which is Alex Garland. In Devsthis is no exception. A big computer company, which generates a lot of money, developing in secret a future project called “Devs”. Nobody really knows what it is but the best programmers are spotted to join this project as Sergei. Found ‘suicide’, his companion and colleague, Lily wants to know why he is dead and what is behind this Devs… From the beginning, the viewer knows that he is not a suicide. One will discover the facts at the same time as the heroine of the series. Another unique feature of this series is its cast motley : the main character is an asian woman Sonoya Mizuno (a friend of Alex Garland), surrounded by Karl Glusman (revealed mostly by Gaspar Noé), Alison Pill (too quiet at the cinema), Cailee Spaeny (which has changed in appearance), and the young Linnea Berthelsen (series Stranger Things).

The power of the spirit

Once again Alex Garland convenes a decorum SF to study human behaviour is sometimes excessive. This quest has set in a high-tech company’s futuristic in the middle of a forest and above all a construction in the shape of a cube and is imbued with a music notes dissonant : in each sequence, a visual element or sound reinforces the feeling of strangeness. The secret of Devs is unveiled gradually and revealed at the end of the series. The episodes also recount the espionage, reliance digital, an intimate drama… a Lot of dialogues will be familiar to fans of the trilogy it Matrix as this reflection on the relationship of cause and effect, free will, the prediction of events, determinism. The plot of Devs that is to solve a mystery is, in fact, accompanied on the metaphysics of quantum, but it remains centered on the Human, which seeks to… reinvent itself ?

Devs available on Canal+ here.

Tags related to this article : alex garland, alison pill, cailee spaeny, canal +, canal plus, coronavirus, Devs, karl glusman, linnea, berthelsen, science fiction, tv series, serie tv, Sonoya Mizuno.