And if you binge-watchait… Stranger Things on Netflix ” The Blog of Black Screen

During the containment, Black Screen take care of your lists of series to catch up. Today, the spotlight on the series phenomenon of Netflix, I named Stranger Things.

This is a series for the nostalgic — and all the others ! In November 1983, the young Will disappears Hawkins (Indiana) without leaving traces. Very quickly, his mother Joyce, his friends and the chief of police Jim Hopper leave to search for her. Their encounter with the Eleven, a young girl with psychic abilities, is going to lead up to the national Laboratory of Hawkins, controlled by the Department of Energy… That’s it for the pitch !

Plot major of the first season of the series, the disappearance of Will is an opportunity here for the creators, Matt and Ross Duffer to put in scene characters who have been constantly simply cross without it. Now adored by millions of internet users around the world, Stranger Things is the result of a recipe without flaw. Start a plot worthy of a thriller, add a huge dose of science-fiction, double that of humor as usual, sprinkle moments of great bravery and let rest in a universe 80s. And the tour is played ! Stranger Things can be enjoyed as a family drama to the key Spielberg and without moderation.

It is the comfort TV we like it. We know that there are many projects of Netflix are the result of the study pointed to the algorithms. And for the casting of Stranger Thingsthe production has had the good idea to combine the works of young unknown (Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard) and old glories on the back (Winona Ryder, David Harbour). Through dialogues perfectly written, and the complicity of all this beautiful world is quickly becoming a credible and island generally do not need more than three episodes to become completely addicted to pre-teens Hawkins.

With their stories of friendship and budding love talking to all of them, the small band did not take long to become true mascots for the giant of the streaming. And to ensure that the series is a noise in the conversation digital, Netflix puts online each new season at strategic moments of the year (the day after the French national holiday, just before Halloween and the day of the national day of the american). What we have time to binge-watcher this program as exciting as it is hilarious.

This is the Game Of Thrones Netflix that no one saw coming. In just three seasons, Stranger Things is past series of niche available in streaming worldwide phenomenon. 64 million homes before the third season and the month of its release, nearly 8 million fans on Facebooktens of millions of subscribers to accounts Instagram of actors… Stranger Things is the best vein of Netflix, the series missed its schedule and the most appreciated by the public and the critics.

Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Grammy Awards, Critics ‘ Choice, Saturn Awards, PGA Awards, the SAG Awards… The series produced by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen is part of all the ceremonies that count ! It must be said that with its special effects more than successful and his original band of the era (The Police, Duran Duran, Joy Division, Bon Jovi, Peter Gabriel, The Who, Madonna, Wham!), this program has everything to make you want to see the result.

Tags related to this article : David Harbour, finn wolfhard, millie bobby brown, netflix, stranger things, winona ryder.