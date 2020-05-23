And the best interpreter canin is… Uggie of “The Artist”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Photo/Joel Ryan, File Uggie the dog, who starred in the film The Artist, attends a special screening of the film in London (archive photo)

He had charmed the whole world in The Artist (2011): the Jack Russell Uggie has become the best interpreter canin the past twenty years, by receiving, posthumously, the palm of the Palm dog, an award given during the Cannes film Festival, cancelled this year.

Health environment requires, this ceremony is held in a virtual way, on the app Zoom, the Dash, the lining of Uggie, receiving the necklace encrusted with diamonds in the place of the star canine that disappeared five years ago at the age of 13 years.

Created by film critics of the anglo-saxons, the Palm Dog Wamiz is given every year in Cannes since 2001. It is a reward for the best interpretation of canine in a film of the official selection, as it is of the flesh (…and os), or in an animated film.