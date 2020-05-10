And the biggest success in the history of Netflix is…

The streaming platform communicates only rarely about her digits, but she has done recently for a big announcement. A program is in effect became the most popular in the history of Netflix. But which one : Tiger King ? Part 4 of La Casa de Papel ? My First Time ? The Turkish movie ?

Period of confinement requires, Netflix, and other platforms streaming have turned fully, while people merging slowly with their sofa.

Many programs have been viewed, some to update them on a series in which they did not dare to begin because with too many seasons to catch up (The 100, Community), others because success was already total before (La Casa de Papel, of which the part 4 is output during the containment), and finally a third category, and not the least : one of the programs that have made the buzz.

In recent weeks, you have necessarily heard of Tiger Kingthe series-documentary just incredible, that look kind of like a Dallas in the land of the big cats. Or 7. Koğuştaki Mucizethe film title not easy to pronounce, and of which we hear more often speak of it as the “Turkish film”. However, this is not any of these programs, which became the biggest success of the story of Netflix…

The first quarter of 2020 has been particularly prolific for the giant of streaming, which has seen the arrival of 15.8 million subscribers between January and march. In comparison, in 2019, “only” 9.6 million people had signed up to Netflix over the same period. So there are now 183 million subscribers to Netflix in the world, and necessarily, the number of views of the programs suffers. It is, therefore, not surprising that the record can be beaten during the confinement period observed in very many countries. In contrast, the program in itself is quite surprising. Because it is an action film the old fashioned way : Tyler Rake (or Extractionin VO).

Movies Netflix, a new kind of cinema ?

Since its release, on 24 April, the movie worn by Chris Hemsworth (Thor in the Marvel movies), was launched more than 90 million times. Almost a subscriber to both. Well, there may be some who have abandoned the reading in the course, but still. Tyler Rakethat should have a sequel, just as well beat 6 Undergroundanother film produced by Netflix and produced by Michael Bay, with the poster Ryan Reynolds, who totaled 83 million reads. If one adds to that the good results of Spenser Confidentialwith Mark Walhberg, we may be witnessing the birth of a new genre : the “fims Netflix”. Action films that seem to come out of the 1990s, the scenarios simple and effective, worn by a big star of hollywood.

In comparison, the part 4 of La Casa de Papelone of the series that works best on Netflix, has been launched 76 million times. After dropping all of the records of the cinema with Avengers : Endgamethe brothers Russo (directors of the Avengers and producers of Tyler Rake) and Chris Hemsworth have been buying up everything now on the small screen. But we do not worry for the actor : he has the shoulders well large enough !

Tyler Rake, the most viewed film in the history of Netflix, is available on the streaming platform.

Sources : BFMTV, GQ, Netflix