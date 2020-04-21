And the fans of the Blue Cross ask the question: What happens with Lucas Passerini and his ostracism in the choose MX?

What strategy? Blue cross announced that Santiago Gimenez will be in charge for the second time, taking the reins of the team on the fourth day of the choose MX that will pit The Machine against Toluca on Wednesday from 14:30. The news charged, stirred by the ostracism that has been relegated to Lucas Passerini, who has not yet made his debut in the tournament and already met four days.

In spite of the bad walking of the team in the tournament virtual, with three defeats in equal number of outputs, the presentation of argentine will still have to wait. Jonathan Borja has been the worst standing in the tournament: with two defeats in tow, and the questioning of the fans to its “world-weariness” during the meetings, the ecuadorian has been the focus at that point as the culprit that Blue Cross is at the bottom of the table.

Santiago Gimenez, who despite the fact that he sold face their defeat to the Saints, neither escaped the criticism of the fans, who are eager to better results. Santi called himself as “the best player” of the team, however, at the meeting of the date three was also unable to reverse the situation and took the loss in the match.

Since the club was announced for this Wednesday, April 22, will be the mexican striker who will lead the control team against Toluca, leaving the question in the air about the involvement of Passerini. Will wait until the fifth day of the contest to know the gamer that will take command of the cement, and to know if it has been a strategy of the team to instruct two games in a row to each element of the trio. The only certainty now is that the team is last, and if this has been a strategy, you need to see the table and see if it really has been a good one.