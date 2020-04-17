And the song most listened to of the decade is…

The american artist is positioned at the first and fourth place in the standings.

SkyNews the announced this 13 April, the song being the most popular of the decade is Happy of Pharrell Williams. Published in 2013, the song remained for four consecutive weeks at the top of sales in the United Kingdom. The title had originally been written for the animated film Me, Ugly and Nasty 2.

Has the second place of the ranking we find Adele and her tube Rolling in the Deep (2010), follow-up of Maroon 5’s collaboration with Christina Aguilera for the title Moves Like Jagger (2010), and then, in fourth place, again Pharrell accompanied, this time of Daft Punk with the song Get Lucky (2013). Justin Timberlake has positioned itself in fifth place with Can’t Stop The Feeling! (2016).

The NME relays the reaction to Pharrell for his double coronation : “When I was a small boy and I saw all my favorite artists are producing in large concerts and festivals, I never even imagined that I could do would be a part of this story. […] It is a period crazy and I know that we listen to songs to help us overcome what is happening, and if my music could help you in any way, I am very grateful. Thank you.“