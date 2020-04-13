And what ‘kills’? Go the best reactions to the new look of Matias Almeyda

These are extraordinary times across the world. That is why Matias Almeyda he took the opportunity to change the look and networks social they did not spare.

At home and with your family, Matias Almeyda he shared a picture where it looks like its new look. The ‘kills’ of the argentine since there is not, and now boasted a new moustache, accompanied by a peculiar beret, something that seemed difficult to see.

What Is Freddie Mercury? Are the best memes for the new look of Matias Almeyda

Photo: IG peladoalmeyda

The first reactions were ‘good’. Exfutbolista portugués, Fernando Couto compared to today’s coach San Jose Earthquakes with Joaquin ‘Chapo’ Guzman.

What Is Freddie Mercury? Are the best memes for the new look of Matias Almeyda

Photo: Instagram

That was the comparison more user-friendly. The ‘Peeled‘ also compared it with the actor and comedian Juan Carlos Casasolawith the vocalist of Queen, Freddie Mercury and a myriad of personalities.

There was No shortage of comparisons of Matias Almeyda with any other international actor.

The San Jose Earthquakes of Matias Almeydaas the other teams in the MLS, are on pause due to the pandemic coronavirus. United States it is the country that more cases and deaths has been presented, so that the return of the football and the other sports is in doubt.



