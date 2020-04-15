And with Henry Cavill? Warner’s plan for a new Superman movie

If there is a super-hero that the study has difficulties to adapt in the film it is without doubt the Man of Steel. Despite its multiple efforts to bring it back to its glory years in which he lived, the character of the hand with Christopher Reeve, this has not been achieved. But now, a rumor suggests that Warner plans to adapt a live action of ” The Death Of Superman “, the doubt is… What will be Henry Cavill?

Unfortunately for all the fans of Superman, the movie history of the last years of the character seems to wane, and it is for this reason that the study is seeking ways to produce additional stories with the heroes, but without Cavill in the role. Despite the fact that the actor was being said between the teeth that continues to be Superman.

That is why, through the portal We Got This Covered, it has been revealed that Warner was planning to adapt ” The Death Of Superman “, in live action, as well as it has done on several animated films, the studio knows that this is one of the favorite stories of fans of Man of Steel, and become an official would be independent and would not be connected to the DCEU, (in the style of ” the Joker “), so Henry Cavill would not be in the project.

When the comic book ‘The Death of Superman’ was released, it has had an enormous influence on the rest of the industry, being reborn, Man of Steel, at a time when people had lost all interest in the character. Something very similar to what he saw Superman in his film career now.

Despite this history, it is attempted to adapt in a thousand plot that I try to cover ‘Batman V Superman not it was very faithful to the original material, therefore, it remains to be seen how this would be a good fit for this functionality the film completely again, as soon as you learn more about the project, could revive the legacy of Superman in the film.

Now, his rival and friend of Superman preparing for his next release with ” The Batman “, a movie directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, whose release date is scheduled for June 25, 2021.

