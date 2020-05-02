In full containment, Andie MacDowell has defied the ban on travelling in the parks of Los Angeles. The actress and her daughters, have slipped under the bars of a city park. A gesture that caused her to delete her Twitter account after being recalled to the order by the internet users.

Andie MacDowell has decided to delete his Twitter account. The actress, known for her role in Four weddings and a funeral does it seems not supported to have been very strongly criticised for his infraction of the rules of containment. The genesis of the controversy, a snapshot released by Page Six. We see the actress as well as her two daughters Margaret and Rainey Qualley and their dog, Ava Gardner sneak in under the grate of the Debs Park, Los Angeles while it is strictly forbidden to access during the epidemic.

Caught in the act of lying

Under the photos of the break-in revealed Page Six on Twitter the irony is biting. “But, she is so special, the rules do not apply in his case “indicates a user, while others add :” What a wonderful example for his children “, “The police would have had to be in the process of waiting on the other side “, “I am a célébritééé, the rules I don’t have to follow them “. A last reference to the scandal that has splashed Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin indicates :” This is a new version of the scandal of admissions to university, the rich and powerful are always no matter what they do“.

The actress seen in Green Card as a first time tried to defend himself on Twitter, stating “My two daughters are in Montana. They are not in L. A.” But alas for the actress who has just celebrated his 61-year-old, the shots did not leave the slightest doubt about the identity of the two persons who accompanied him… Andie MacDowell has come purely and simply delete his Twitter account. A radical off the controversy. It may, however, be reassuring : no continuation is provided by the representatives of the park that ensure serious “and his family are more than welcome when the reopening will take place “.