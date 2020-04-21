André Marin is the guy bigger that I’ve ever worked

The Fans

The sports journalism in Mexico is riddled with names outstanding, from storytellers, analysts and even former players. However, there are voices that currently it is unthinkable to see togethersuch is the case of Christian Martinoli, narrator Aztec Sports and André Marin, the driver of The Last Word in Fox Sports.

But it was not always so, because for years, both Martinoli as Marin shared a table alongside characters such as José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson –both on ESPN today – in TV Azteca.

Much has been talked about how did the rivalry between these characters or the questions about why don’t take well and now Christian released strong statements on the issue.

During conversation at a distance with Miguel Gurwitz -journalist of Telemundo and former soccer player Carlos Hermosillo, Christian Martinoli spoke about the relationship he had with André Marin in TV Azteca and how difficult it was after the departure of José Ramón, in 2006 and Faitelson in 2007, as the driver of Fox he took it as an opportunity “to be the important figure”.

“The critter’s largest with the that I have worked with in my career is Andre Marin. It is not something that I would recommend ever. When you go to work thinking about how he wants to run all the time, from there you have to be competing against a güey from the inside and from the outside”, he declared.

However, Christian remarked that years ago, he and Marin were friends however there was something that caused things to change drastically.

“We were very good friends, until he was head or felt head. He wanted to run to Louis and to me, to you (Televisa) would have been very good, but was not allowed in the channel. He did not like that we were cynical to the airhe was of the old guard. I with André Marin I stopped talking in 2007, and I worked for still four more years with him,” he added.

Currently, both stand out in the sporting world and, although they manage a very different style, it is difficult to think of the tables of analysis or the narratives of football without these characters.

