André Marin, the bug biggest I have worked with: Christian Martinoli

Mexico city, Mexico.– Christian Martinoli, commentator of TV Azteca, revealed a new chapter of the past of the also analyst sports André Marin in the tv station of the Ajusco.

In a live chat, with exfutbolista Carlos Hermosillo and the journalist Miguel Gurwitz, Martinoli gave details of how complicated it was to work with Marin, after the exit of José Ramón Fernández and David Faitelson.

“The critter’s largest with the that I have worked with in my career is Andre Marin, that is what I am clear”, the burst of the charismatic commentator. “It is not something that I recommend never”.

The complicated working relationship with Marin, currently on Fox Sports, is because I wanted to stay with the ownership of the spaces only.

“When he saw that everything was free, he tried to be the important figure in the department. There was a chief, Paul Latapí coming news (general), but put him because he’s going to Guadalajara and loves soccer.

“But, from there on out that (Marin) was expecting is that given the Mercedes-Benz, others do not care anything and Marín passed over (to Latapí)”, he added.

Source: www.elimparcial.com