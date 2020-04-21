Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion return to their duet “The Prayer” alongside Lang Lang, Lady Gaga and John Legend

It was the musical event of the past week, the concert One World : Together at home organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization and the pop singer Lady Gaga that brought together a plethora of singer.e.s, musician.do.s, actor.trice.s in order to raise funds for the WHO. And it is an amazing quintet, formed by Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Lang Lang, Lady Gaga and John Legend, who closed the concert grand of 8 hours.

This Saturday, April 18, at the music world international has mobilized to collect donations for the World Health Organization, who fight against the covid-19, with a great show virtual, titled “One World : Together at home”, and which brought together the great names of music, such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Eddie Vedder, the Rolling Stones, but also young singers and singers, such as the young belgian Angela.

Among the artists invited by Lady Gaga, two major names from the world of classical music had responded, the pianist superstar Lang Lang and the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who recently broke the record audience for a concert of classical music on Youtube with his moving Easter concert in the Cathedral of Milan is completely empty.

The Italian tenor has found the singer Celine Dion both classical artists have ended the concert of eight hours, taking The Prayer alongside singers Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and the singer John Legend. A magnificent performance full of emotion to relive below.