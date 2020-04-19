Andrea Bocelli, the hero of the web since its concert majestic Duomo of Milan

The voice of Andrea Bocelli resonated Sunday, April 12, to the interior of the Duomo of Milan entirely empty. A unique concert, thought of as “a prayer” in the face of the coronavirus on the occasion of Easter. The concert of the Italian tenor started at 19h in the cathedral deserted, and has been broadcast in streaming, on Youtube.

Bocelli has sung many arias of sacred music, in particular theAve Maria Charles Gounod or the Santa Maria by Pietro Mascagni, before concluding with the hymn christian Amazing Grace John Newton. Before the beginning of the concert, Bocelli was made a few attempts at voices on the square of the Duomo, symbol of Milan, it is also entirely empty.

“Pray, in the house of God and the day of the main christian celebration, so that we can overcome as early as possible this period drama and leave with a new consciousness to arrive at a new way of caring for their neighbour and the planet”, had told the singer to explain his project.

An empty place, millions of spectators

In three days, the video posted on the YouTube channel of Andrea Bocelli totals more than 35 million views. On social networks, and the performance has been widely praised. “The bottom of my heart, thank you

Andrea Bocelli. An extraordinary gift and exactly what we needed”, tweeted the australian actor Hugh Jackman.

“A prayer for our world, sent by Andrea Bocelli”commented for her part Kim Kardashian.

“I will keep the emotion of this new and deeper experience of this Holy Passover that the emergency has made it painful, but at the same time even more fruitful, among the fondest memories”said the tenor at the end of the concert.

“This feeling of being alone at the same time, as we all are, in the presence of the most High, and yet to express the voice of the prayer of millions of votes, I was deeply struck and moved by it. Love is a gift. The circulate is the primary purpose of life itself“, he continued. The Maestro has not forgotten to thank the city of Milan and the Duomo, as well as all those who “are all united in an embrace, warming, bringing that blessing of heaven which restores courage, confidence, optimism, in the certainty of faith.”