Andrea Bocelli : what did his mother to try to make it known

Confined in his home in Forte dei Marmi, a town of the province of Lucca, in Tuscany, with his wife Veronica and his three children, Matteo, 22 years old, Amos, 15 years old, and his latest, Virginia, 8 years old, the famous tenor, 61, took advantage of this forced rest to enjoy the happiness of being a family. On this occasion, the famous Italian tenor was entrusted to Gala, on newsstands this Thursday, may 14, and spoke of the great link which binds him to his mother, Edi Aringhieri confined, with his brother, Lajatico, near Pisa, where Andrea Bocelli has seen the day.

The artist with whom, Jane, the winner of The Voice Kids 2, dream sing had already had occasion to mention his mother and explaining how she had taught him courage. ” It is a woman of extraordinarily energetic, both strong and tender“we have been given the tenor who has just resumed the duo The Prayer with Celine Dion at the concert charity One World Together At Home. ” When I was not known, she brought the cassettes of my songs to the editorial offices of the private radio stations to convince them to broadcast it. She always encouraged me, even when few people believed in me “.

Andrea Bocelli : what his parents have taught him

A beautiful tribute which, the Italian tenor has wished to associate his father. ” My parents always taught me that what counts is the example, the concrete nature of the action. I apply it daily “concluded the latter. A teaching that has borne fruit. Most recently, his service Music For Hope – Live From Duomo di Milanoduring the Easter Sunday, the 12th of April last, welcomed by the whole world, has beat all audience records for a performance of classical music on Youtube.

You can watch the full interview with Andrea Bocelli in the magazine Gala, on newsstands this Thursday, may 14.

Photo credits : Backgrid USA / Bestimage