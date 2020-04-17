Andrès, of the ugly in prison for the love of Luna, several scenarios for its future

Laurent Hennequin plays Andres Galeano in the series Plus belle la vie (PBLV) since October 2019. It is Pavel, one of the most cruel scoundrel of the neighborhood in marseille. It is also the enemy number 1 of the family Fedala. Karim Fedala would like to kill him for what he has done to his wife Elsa Bailly. What would be the fate of Andres in the coming episodes ?

Andres, the charismatic

Lovers married to Luna? Liar husband of Luna and killer? Crook in jail? Killed by the police Irina? Killed by Karim Fedala, perhaps? Andrès has the odds and retains the attention of viewers.

The debate is therefore open. It fascinates as much Luna as his mother Mirta and knows well their to make a speech, may be false… we do not know.

Pavel or Andrès, this character of the shadow has two identities that he handles well. Pavel was able to keep his identity secret. Andrès was sometimes enigmatic, psychologist, seductive, isolated fans his ranch, secret the as possible during his work. It fascinates as much Luna as Mirta. It influence, said weak sometimes assumes completely his choice and knows how to be seductive or listening.

It lies well maybe.

Andrès, a criminal at the top

Tall, slender, dry, well-armed ; he is the archetype of the dangerous man, atypical, out of the law, and protector. Goes-t-he in the category of man, or true man in the eyes of the viewers ?

It is the character of the shadow. If you compare Karim Fedala to Andrès, there would be no photo. Andrès has killed more people ! Andres is the most secret. If on the long term, it may kill the desire, the production was able to reveal a face at the right time.

But maybe is it not, Pavel ?

He was able to lie to Luna and him to hide cleverly the truth about the death of Anthon, a former mobster and a longtime friend. ll has no scruples and is pursuing his career of mafia quite well. He and his mobsters are all coming from the East, specifically from the Ukraine. All the ingredients of a thriller are present. Who is really who ? That lieth in the series ?

Details on Andres (attention spoil)

On the last episode of the Thursday, April 16, Andrès brandished a weapon on the police Irina while she sleeps at the very end of the episode. He sees on his bedside table a piece of jewelry, an ear loop and it stops instead of pressing the trigger.

Hic, this would be the second loop of his ex-wife died ? And Irina would she be his daughter ? This is the announcement of spoilers about it.

But what would be the result for Irina and Andres :

– a settlement of account father-daughter ? and a killer one to the other.

he could be hurt ? It might hurt Irina ?

– Irina is honest about his love towards Bower or does it have a card to play in case of need ?

– Mirta seems to enjoy Andrès, but would end it by the denunciation to the police ?

The growers take the characters, and then they come back. That will make the production of PBLV with Andres ? How will the viewers if Andres is no longer in the characters flagship ? We will know probably by Monday.

