Andrew Garfield always loves and even Emma Stone

Emma Stone beautiful is to be separated after four years of relationship, it is difficult to avoid in Hollywood, and it is so much better. It turns out that the two exs continue to support each other and send words of love.

So, when the actress was rewarded at the Golden Globes last weekend, where it received the trophy for best actress in a comedy or a musical, Andrew Garfield stood up to give him a standing-ovation.

The actor does not hide : he is the biggest fan of her e.g. ” I’m his biggest fan as a performer. For me, it’s awesome to see succeed and see him flourish, to become the actress she is. And it is also wonderful to have that kind of support from the other. It is simply beautiful, ” said Andrew Garfield in the podcast ” Little Gold Men Vanity Fair.

As a couple, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have made the dream of many fans with their love story, especially when they were playing in The Amazing Spider-Man. Despite their separation, the two

actors retain a deep attachment to one another, which is not limited to the professional aspect of their relationship. “It is so near the one to the other, and it is innate, it is something unconditional, a detailed Andrew Garfield adding that Emma Stone was inspiring. There is so much love between us, and so much respect. “

This is not the first time that the young man makes this kind of statement inflamed. Last month, the actor had explained to the Hollywood Reporter that if he were to leave with someone on a deserted island, it would go with Emma Stone. “Emma Stone. I love Emma…. For it to pass. She can come, ” he said.