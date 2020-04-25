Andy Ruiz will be trained by Eddy Reynoso

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 25.04.2020 19:25:56





Andy Ruiz join the ‘Team Canelo’. And is that Andres Ruizthe father of the Destroyerrevealed that if the pandemic COVID-19 allows, your child will be put to the orders of the coach Eddy Reynoso in the first few days of the month of June, in order to be ready to fight in September.

“If the situation of the pandemic improvement, we believe that September would be a good date for that Andy quarrell, and if so, I think that we will train with Eddy the first week of June. We had a very good chemistry in our meeting a few days ago. I like the way you think of Eddy. I think that we will stay with him for that train Andy“said the father of Andyin an interview with the Sports Journal.

Also, the father of the Destroyer he considered that his son will come in well work with Eddy Reynososince this is a coach who likes discipline, so that predicted great things for Andy.

“There will be many changes with Eddy, he is very disciplined, a coach very energetic, dedicated and also a great person. You have a large group of fighters that are true champions, starting with Canelo. I think that is the best option for training,” he finished off.

Who was the coach of Andy Ruiz?

Manny Robles Jr. he was working with Andy from years ago, however, after the last defeat of the mexican before Anthony Joshua the working relationship between the two broke, so that the Destroyer opted for change of coach.