Andy Serkis, promises that the upcoming movie “Batman” will be the darkest of all

You will find adaptations of Batman at the cinema a little too light in terms of drama ? Well, this is the next incursion of the heroes of the DC Comics on the big screen should be the most tormented and dark to this day. Yes, darker than The Dark Knight Christopher Nolan, with his

Joker psychopath and terrorist, and darker than the Batman Tim Burton with his Gotham City a disaster. It is, in any case, the point of view of Andy Serkis. The unforgettable Gollum in the Lord of the Rings will play the role of the governing Alfred in The Batmanby Matt Reeves, and after him, ever the character has been presented as a disaster.

“I think that this is not far from the truth,” replied the actor to a journalist LADBible who asked him if this new Batman will be even more dark than usual. “The film is really interested in the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce. It is in the center. And the script of Matt’s exquisite, ” added the actor.

A very beautiful film

Andy Serkis showed that he had turned as half of its scenes when the filming was interrupted for health reasons. The Batman is therefore still far from being finished. “It will be very interesting, when it will be finished, to see how it has been affected by the confinement. But anyway, this will be a very beautiful film, ” commented the star.

Originally planned for June 25, 2021, The Batmanwith Andy Serkis,

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Carrel, has already been extended to 1 October of the same year, according to the Hollywood Reporter.