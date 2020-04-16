“Andy was only 33 years old and look at Roger Federer”

Andy Murray is working hard to get back on the field after the many physical problems that have plagued these past few years. At the end of November 2019, a television documentary, Andy Murray: Resurfacing, has been published on the platform Amazon Prime, detailing the various attempts of Murray to overcome his hip injury over a period of two years, from his defeat at Wimbledon in 2017 with his victory in the double the Queen’s Club in 2019.

The cancellation of Wimbledon could help Andy Murray, but could be bad news for the fans of legends SW19 Roger Federer and Serena Williams. Murray could not be sure to be ready to play at the All England Club in June with his lingering injuries.

Judy Murray has rejected suggestions that her son Andy could have played his last match at Wimbledon, adding that he could always team up with his brother Jamie in the doubles in the future.

“I’m sure that Andy will play again at Wimbledon,” said Judy to the BBC Scotland. “It took three months for that Wimbledon, then this will be a further 12 months and Andy has 33 years and watch Roger Federer!

It is still going strong at 38 years of age, and there is Serena Williams, who is also 38 years old, so there is no reason, as long as he stays in shape and in good health, why would he play at Wimbledon ? It is the same thing for Jamie.

One of the things that Jamie had to say recently, when asked what were his goals or what he wanted to achieve before the end of his career, is that he wanted to be able to play at Wimbledon with her brother and hoped to be able to get there one day. ”