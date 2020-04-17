Angela and Celine Dion for the concert virtual Lady Gaga

By
Kim Lee
-
0
31


This morning in The Fever of Social NetworksRoxane proves to us once again that in the current situation, social networks are a valuable tool to keep the link. Lady Gaga has understood this and is organising a concert grand virtual and charitable work with many incredible artists !

I present to you the most Lady Gagathe diva american multi-talented, singer, actress, artist… But also personality involved and in particular the face of the crisis of the sars Coronavirus.

It is in this context that the interpreter of Poker Face has decided to organize a concert grand virtual, broadcast on social networks to allow the entire planet to jiggle.

Programming of madness for a concert virtual new !

We learned yesterday the cancellation of several major festivals this summer in Switzerland due to the coronavirus outbreak and it saddens us so much and this new tomb well. Lady Gaga we offer a way to enjoy the music, our favourite artists and get out our best dance moves, all of this in our living room !

The name of the concert is suggestive : “One World : Together at home”. A concert to unite people in spite of the measures of social distancing that will be disseminated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, and will be followed in the world. Many national television stations in several countries will broadcast also the show live or in replay.

And of course Lady Gaga is surrounded by the greatest artists for this spectacular show.

The programming will be announced on the Twitter account of the star is incredible. In addition to singers, many celebrities, actors and public figures will make an appearance for this concert unique.