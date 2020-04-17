Angela and Celine Dion for the concert virtual Lady Gaga

This morning in The Fever of Social NetworksRoxane proves to us once again that in the current situation, social networks are a valuable tool to keep the link. Lady Gaga has understood this and is organising a concert grand virtual and charitable work with many incredible artists !

I present to you the most Lady Gagathe diva american multi-talented, singer, actress, artist… But also personality involved and in particular the face of the crisis of the sars Coronavirus.

It is in this context that the interpreter of Poker Face has decided to organize a concert grand virtual, broadcast on social networks to allow the entire planet to jiggle.

Programming of madness for a concert virtual new !

We learned yesterday the cancellation of several major festivals this summer in Switzerland due to the coronavirus outbreak and it saddens us so much and this new tomb well. Lady Gaga we offer a way to enjoy the music, our favourite artists and get out our best dance moves, all of this in our living room !

The name of the concert is suggestive : “One World : Together at home”. A concert to unite people in spite of the measures of social distancing that will be disseminated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, and will be followed in the world. Many national television stations in several countries will broadcast also the show live or in replay.

And of course Lady Gaga is surrounded by the greatest artists for this spectacular show.

The programming will be announced on the Twitter account of the star is incredible. In addition to singers, many celebrities, actors and public figures will make an appearance for this concert unique.

Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in! 💕 https://t.co/v4owoA8QdM — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 14, 2020

Among the artists announced, we found Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Pharrel Williams, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez or Alanis Morissette. Actors, committed them-also to combat the epidemic, will be present (Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Jamila Jamil and James McAvoy among others). And finally, the personalities of american television such as the Queen Oprah Winfrey or Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel join this cast of crazy.

The francophone side, we’ll also be spoiled. The belgian Angela announced joining the party on his account Instagram like Christine and the Queen.

But above all, and this is a good news for those disappointed by the cancellation of the Paleo Festival, Celine Dion will happen to this show. The super-star, who had to cancel many dates on his european tour, is part of the programming of this incredible evening that will put stars in the eyes !

This is a first for an event of this magnitude, totally virtual, and with so many artists from around the world.

A concert engaged in partnership with WHO and Global Citizen.

Lady Gaga is not the first initiative on the social networks in the face of the pandemic. A few weeks ago already, she had made a collection of donations for theWHO (World Health organization) on his Twitter account. This collection allowed him to collect more than $ 35 million for the benefit of the organization.

Lady Gaga helped raise $35 million in the past 7 days for the World Health Organization. pic.twitter.com/G9KKeKDfyB — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) April 6, 2020

And the star does not stop there. It organizes this concert “One World : Together at Home “ in partnership with theWHO and Global Citizen in order to support the nursing staff in the world but also to communicate a message of unity and solidarity to get through this troubled period.

In short, a beautiful initiative of Lady Gaga and all the stars who have answered the call to allow us to escape a little, but also to remind us that, in the face of the pandemic, unity is our strength !

You can sign up to participate in the event on the website of Global Citizen. The concert will be broadcast via the social networks : Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Twitch, tomorrow, Saturday, April 18, at 20h, New York time. For us in Switzerland, you need to be a little noctambule, because this will be Sunday, April 19, at 2 o’clock in the morning. But to enjoy a moment like that where you can even stay awake not ?