Angela and Madonna united for the good cause: they launch a call! – Actu Angela

During this health crisis, many of the artists multiply the gestures of solidarity, the preventive actions or even gifts. Many people take the word in the media in order to prevent risks and to encourage the people to stay confined.

And some also believe in the “after”. This is the case of the 200 persons who have signed a forum this Wednesday, may 6, 2020 in the columns of the newspaper “The World”. Initiated by the actress Juliette Binoche and the astrophysicist Aurélien Barrau, the idea is supported by various artists including Angela, Madonna, Ricky Martin, Zazie, Sting, Benjamin Biolay, or even of the personalities of the cinema such as Penelope Cruz, Guillaume Canet, Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro…

The artists are launching a call!

Through this platform, the group address “solemnly (to) leaders and (the) citizens” and encourages people to “a thorough overhaul of the goals, values and economies.”

After the evolution of this health crisis, these 200 celebrities also consider that “the problem is systemic” and it is today “no way to get back to normal”.