Angela at the poster for a charity event confined with the biggest stars in the world

The artist in brussels sharing the poster of One World Together At Home, a benefit concert world confined to eight hours, which will take place on April 18, to support the struggle in the face of the sars coronavirus. Bruno Tummers analysis which is already a performance made by the singer. The phenomenon Angèle has not yet finished speaking. Collecting many awards in Belgium, in both Wallonia than in Flanders, and in France, the brussels singer would leave it to the conquest of the world ? The see alongside artists planetary in a festival confined demonstrates likely success and recognition of the work it has accomplished.

Bruno Tummerscolumnist , and specialist on music of Vivacitybook his analysis on the future participation ofAngela. He announced : “A few days ago I told you about a show organized by Elton Johnbut there is another amazing event that will occur within a few days. This will be a show-digital, a tv show which will be aired on the main channels and on the web. It will last eight hours and is called One World Together At Home and various artists gathered under the aegis of Lady Gaga, international artists”. Among the dozens of artists gathered together, we note in particular the presence of Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Paul McCartney or Zucchero but also “two French-speaking artists will be part of this event : Christine And The Queens on one side, and Angela of the other” note Bruno. Sports personalities such as David Beckham, Lindsey Vonn, Naomi Osaka and Megan Rapinoethe 7th art as Samuel L. Jackson, Idris Elba, James McAvoy or Sarah Jessica Parker, models as Heidi Klum and the hosts of the american television as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are also present on the poster for this event. Short but beautiful world !

Bruno Tummers analysis of the francophone presence in a global event and an English-speaking majority : “Christine And The Queens she has already made a breakthrough in the United States by adapting some of its titles in English. She has already participated in many tv shows out there”. He adds : But Angela is still an event and it proves its weight in the world of music currently. For the moment, in addition to its presence we don’t know what role it will take in this global event. Difficult to know “if she will sing a song or make an appeal for donations as this event is, of course, to support both the health workers and the WHO” tip Bruno. More than 90 million euros have already been harvested even before the start of the event announcement the journal Mosquito. He continues : “The goal of this event is to raise awareness and of gather all audiences : as wide an audience as possible, the public popular. It proves once again the weight ofAngela in the world of music, a weight that she has gained in recent months or even recent years,”. Bruno sums it up : It sits like a queen on the international scene with this event.