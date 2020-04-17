Angela, Christine and the Queens and Celine Dion at the poster for the benefit concert of Lady Gaga

The programming of One World: Together at Home, the benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga, is enriched with new prestigious names. Among them, those three stars francophones: Celine Dion and Christine and the Queens, which are very popular across the Atlantic, as well as Angela.

The line-up was unveiled on Twitter by the charity organization Global Citizen. There are of course Lady Gaga, but also Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Billie EIlish or even Lizzo. All the artists will perform from their place of confinement, is filming at home.

Already 35 million dollars collected

Lady Gaga and Global Citizen have already raised $ 35 million for the benefit of the world health Organization – a sum which will be devoted to the fight against the sars coronavirus.

“Seven days ago, we held a conference call with more than 68 leaders of some of the biggest companies in the world,” wrote the star in the press release announcing the concert. “In just a week, we’ve raised over $ 35 million. This sum will be devoted to medical equipment and testing kits to anywhere in the world and will help the laboratories to perform tests quickly.”

Follow live on social networks

Although the collection of donations continues, the pop star had, however, specify that One World: Together at Home would not have a vocation to raise funds: “We will gather the money before the release for that when we’re live, you rangiez your door-currency, you sit and you enjoyed the show you deserve.”

In France, this concert was confined to be proposed by France Televisions live Saturday, April 18, on the platform France.tv 21 hours to 2 hours in the morning, and then on France 2 between 2 and 4 o’clock in the morning. According to ChartsInFranceit will also be broadcast on W9, CSTAR, and simulcast on RTL2. The event will also be available on social networks, for worldwide distribution.