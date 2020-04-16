Angela, Christine and the Queens, and Céline Dion will attend the grand benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga

Kim Lee
This weekend, in the night of 18 to 19 April, Lady Gaga and Global Citizen will host celebrities from around the world for their concert virtual. Three French-speaking artists will participate in the event : Angela, Christine and The Queens, and Celine Dion. Other singers, like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eillish and Paul McCartney, will also be of the party. The programming has been announced on Twitter by the movement Global Citizen, 14 April. The organization, founded in 2008, brings together committed citizens willing to put an end to extreme poverty by 2030. It puts in place many initiatives to raise funds and fight against inequalities.

