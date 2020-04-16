Angela, Christine and the Queens, and Céline Dion will attend the grand benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga

This weekend, in the night of 18 to 19 April, Lady Gaga and Global Citizen will host celebrities from around the world for their concert virtual. Three French-speaking artists will participate in the event : Angela, Christine and The Queens, and Celine Dion. Other singers, like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eillish and Paul McCartney, will also be of the party. The programming has been announced on Twitter by the movement Global Citizen, 14 April. The organization, founded in 2008, brings together committed citizens willing to put an end to extreme poverty by 2030. It puts in place many initiatives to raise funds and fight against inequalities.

Not to appeal for donations during the concert

Lady Gaga said at a press briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) that artists “ask not money” to the public during the show. “The funds will be harvested prior to this special event (via sponsors, ED), she said. (…) We are fully aware that unemployment is rising and people have trouble feeding their children. We want everyone to enjoy this concert.” The singer and the association’s Global Citizen allegedly planned to reap $ 35 million to the WHO. The event will be broadcast on various social networks, like Facebook and Twitter, for a global reach, as well as on France 2 and the platform france.tv.