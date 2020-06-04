Angela, itinerary of a child is gifted

There were only two to represent the new wave of francophone in this prestigious concert virtual world, One World, involving nothing less than the Rolling Stones ,Taylor Swift or Paul McCartney : Christine and the Queens and… Angela, revisiting his international hit Balance your what. With his hands on the piano, rushing down the octaves on the white keys, and black, and its melodies are sweet and her lyrics double meaning distilling a poisonous spell, Angela has established itself, in the space of a few songs and an album grandiose, Brol (“happy mess, in slang” brussels), as a key figure of the scene pop by upsetting all the codes. “This is perhaps the biggest star of the francophone pop”, says Selena Gomez.

Three years after its debut on Instagram, the singer, a native of Brussels, who is now 24 years old, has already had the honors of one of the New York Times and won all the trophies : an album of diamond, number one in the charts, and three Victories of the music, including that of the audiovisual creation. “It’s obvious ! Angela, this is the Vanessa Paradis 2020, says Benjamin Biolay. She is an artist extremely talented, which made songs hyperintelligentes and fun. She is very beautiful, and its alignment of the planets that she is touched by grace.”

Child of the ball

The interpreter Murphy’s Law composed at the piano since the age of 5 years… And if, after the tray, the vocation of the will make briefly to hesitate between music and psychology studies, she eventually decide : a school of jazz in Antwerp, and then the scene, in a flutter of wings. “I was hired as a clavièriste on the tour of my dad,” she recalls. Because Angela has also the advantage of being a child of the ball. His father, Marka, a wonderful singer-musician very well known in Belgium, and his mother, Laurence Bibot, a brilliant comedian, Angela has inherited the intelligence, authenticity, self-deprecating humor and talent. And this is the great song Forget everything, a photograph of his generation, composed with his brother, rapper Romeo Elvis, who took off her career.

When it will suffer the full force of the backlash of his impressive ascent media, Angela, shocked, will know how to keep the cap. “She comes from a milieu of artists, his parents are awesome and they know how to protect it,” adds Benjamin Biolay. She grew up in the middle of the showbiz, knows the pitfalls, and knows how to outsmart them.”

In his songs, Angèle declines flow rap, rhymes incurred and ballads piano-vocal to the slow brucknerienne. It is both elegant and irreverent, as pointed out by her friends singers : “His music,” confides the talented Apple, is a mix between a pop-indie mainstream, highly accessible, and a storytelling engaged.” And his girlfriend Hohi added : “She has been able to unite the people of all ages and from all walks of life. It is brilliant to make tubes with demands !”

Breaking the codes

Fan of Brel and Gainsbourg, She composes, writes, sings, and participates in the realization of its clips. She is funny, she is beautiful… she balance. “I saw that the rap is fashionable / and that it works better when it is dirty / it would be breaking the codes / a girl who opens it, it would be normal”, she sings in Balance your what, become a hymn of the feminist with a sprinkling of humor, just like Your queen was able to find an echo within the LGBT community.

Very active on his account Instagram for the duration of the confinement – its lives have been popular -, Angèle collect the praises of Miley Cyrus to Pierre Niney, who appears in one of his clips. Three million subscribers : “You feel like the queen of the world, but this is not true”, would chant to herself, sitting at the piano, during a concert broadcast live by the social network of the Chanel fashion house – of which she is an ambassador – in the month of April.

On the black and white shots, Angela, magnificent in its look 1960s Edie Sedgwick, sublime spectacles of the new campaign Eyewear of Chanel, bringing together stars such as Isabelle Adjani or Pharrell Williams.

The result of the film? His life may be very beautiful artistically, and it deserves it

Always attentive to the bottom as to the shape, Angela has the gift of building bridges between the arts : it nourishes her videos and pictures to the David Hockney, and the choreography of his shows of the know-how of David Bowie and Madonna. Character in character – in the robe of a judge in Balance your what, post-heroin The Boom in Murphy’s Law, the leader of a gang of girls to the Tarantino in The Money – Angela built her image and icon power girl elegantly sassy. “Angela is already a star, concludes Benjamin Biolay. She lands, barely, and it already plays in the next film by Leos Carax, a great filmmaker with which everyone wants to turn. His life may be very beautiful artistically, and it deserves it.”

In Annette, musical consideration for the Cannes film Festival, 2021, Angela, who has already doubled the character of Gabby Gabby for the French version of Toy Story 4, will make his first steps on the big screen alongside Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. If the mystery still hangs on to the character that she plays in Carax, the future of Angela, to him, is clear…