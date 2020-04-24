Angela, Meghan Markle, Charlize Theron… The celebrities honor the “women of life”

“On this international Day of the rights of women, we welcome strong women who continue to give us the courage today and every day !”, written Celine Dion on his account Instagram. There are many personalities who, like the singer, have celebrated the event on their account Instagram, or taking part in a feminist demonstration for Sunday, march 8, in Paris.

Thus, when Diane Kruger and Nicole Kidman pay tribute to their mothers on the social network, Natalie Portman, she is, sharing the cover of the Time, which honors women who have changed history.

In the video, in Paris, Femen denounced a “pandemic patriarchal”

Poems, books and songs

Emma Watson has, for its part, told its 55 million subscribers to read the book Sex & World Peace (2012), Valerie M. Hudson, Bonnie Ballif-Spanvill, Mary Caprioli, and Chad F. Emmett. A book that questions the way in which are treated the women around the world, and the consequences of that for the latter. For some, a simple quote will suffice to summarize : “If you try all the time to be normal, you will never know how much you are unbelievable,” wrote Pamela Anderson, echoing a poem by Maya Angelou to accompany his photo almost naked on his account Instagram. Others, such as Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, have chosen to celebrate this day in song by posting the title You womenplayed by Julio Iglésias.