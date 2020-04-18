Angela : the remarks sexist and revolting of Jean-Louis Murat in respect

“A Chantal Goya 2.0 “, ” choreographies of peep-show “. It is in these terms that Jean-Louis Murat speaks of Angela in the pages of ” Paris Match “, this Thursday, April 16. Why have you shown such condescension, when the question is called with no animosity ? No one knows, except the author of these words. Currently in full promotion of his new album, ” Baby Love “, the artist, 68-year-old did what he knew how to do best : cause. And so it is the turn of the singer and star of the millennials to the costs. Appalling. “Angela, this is a Chantal Goya 2.0. And I know what I’m talking about. Lucie, my little daughter of 8 years old, it is crazy. “lance frontally Jean-Louis Murat. If we are rather of the opinion to let Chantal Goya outside of this settlement of accounts, the following remarks reached a high level in terms of loutishness. Up to compare the dances of Angela shows erotic. “We, the guys, it overlooks with a pellet crazy, she says “You don’t look, you do not touch” while doing a choreography of peep show. But what you want to say to him : “Stop, my girl, stop it.” “. Should we understand by this that not being able to “touch” a woman annoys deeply Jean-Louis Murat ?

“If they had not of guys behind, they would not be there”

The French singer doesn’t seem to want to stop in so good way, since he continues : “I’ve worked not bad, singers who have science infuse. But Beyoncé or Rihanna have never written a title. If they had not of the guys behind, they would not be there. Angela, it’s going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and this will be over “. One adheres or not to the speech and the discography of the performer of “Balance your what” is not a justification to lash out at it with such violence. And free of addition. Because, in the words of Beyoncé in one of the pieces that it has, in part, written and composed : “Who run the world (Girls) “.