Angela : the video of his live concert “One World: Together at Home”

On the 18th of April was held the huge concert “One World: Together at Home”. The initiative launched by Lady Gaga had for vocation to support the World Health Organization responding to the health crisis. During 8 hours, the biggest stars have chained the benefit, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, John Legend or even Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and Alicia Keys. Angela has also participated in the event.

Angèle sharing “the love, not the virus”

Accompanied by his synthesizers, the young Belgian has interpreted its tube “Balance your what”, taken from his hit album “Brol” . At the end of her performance, She invites the viewers to share “love, not the virus” and thank those who “risk their lives for us every day.”