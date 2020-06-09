Angèle in the top 30 of young artists, the most influential european

Angèle among the stars the most influential

Forbes, who has recently deposed Kylie Jenner (which is not really a billionaire), and on the other hand has announced that Cristiano Ronaldo is a billionaire, has published its top 30 young European artists under 30 years of age the most influential. And Angela is part of this ranking. At the same time, Belgian singer has chained the tubes and the position taken, showing himself to be a feminist, and committed to the environment.

The interpreter Forget everything, Your queen, The money or Yes or no had even been invited to the benefit concert One World Together At Home in April 2020. Angela, Christine and the Queens and Celine Dion were the only stars francophones to give them a voice, surrounded by Lady Gaga (organizer of the event), Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, the Rolling Stones, Elton John…

Stars Sex Education, The Witcher or Star Wars the ranking

Outside of Angela, other French-language artists are also in the top 30 of Forbes. There are as well the actress franco-algerian Lyna Khudri (César for the best hope in 2020 and its role in Papicha), the French actor Anthony Bajon (nominated for the César for best hope in the men’s 2019 for his performance in Prayer) and the young actor, franco-british Novel, Griffin, Davis, alias Jojo in Jojo Rabbit.

A classification which also contains a lot of English: Ncuti Gatwa (who plays Eric in the series Sex Education on Netflix), Freya Allan (who embodies Ciri in The Witcher) or Naomi Ackie (Jannah in Star Wars 9: The Ascent of Skywalker and Bonnie in the series The End of The F***ing world).

In addition to the actresses and actors, there are also singers such as Lewis Capaldi, Olly Alexander, and Celeste.